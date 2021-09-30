Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.91

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of -530.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 82.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

