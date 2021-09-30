ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $105,895.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00120176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00169687 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.