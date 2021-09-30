ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Position Lowered by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,583 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.1% of HBK Investments L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.63% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,800,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. 13,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,988. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.