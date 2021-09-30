Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson acquired 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matt Hotson purchased 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

LON:ARW opened at GBX 305.50 ($3.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 116.40 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

