Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Artesian Resources worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,786. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.