Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASAN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 31,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion and a PE ratio of -57.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.21.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 513,915 shares of company stock worth $49,654,000 and sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

