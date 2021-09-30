Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

