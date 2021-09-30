ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.38

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, ASD has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $253.53 million and $3.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

