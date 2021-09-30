ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00117780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00173190 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

