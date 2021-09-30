ASML (ASML) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) recently:

9/29/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $966.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/24/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/22/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $957.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/21/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/15/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $975.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $748.19. 30,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $814.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.54. The stock has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get ASML Holding alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.