ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €850.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €682.17 ($802.55).

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.