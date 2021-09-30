ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.18

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 5552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASOMY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,040.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

