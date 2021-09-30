AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.62. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 7,797,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,834,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

