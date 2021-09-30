Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEXAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

AEXAY opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

