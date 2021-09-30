AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

AU Optronics stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

