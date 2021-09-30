Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) & Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Critical Survey

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 6.42 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.36 Grove $7.41 million 10.05 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Cannabis and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 6 6 0 0 1.50 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $6.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Grove.

Summary

Grove beats Aurora Cannabis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

