Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

NYSE:ACB opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

