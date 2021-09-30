Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.56 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.81.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.66. 943,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

