Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

