Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 9,001.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 749.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Avantor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 487,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

