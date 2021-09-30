Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,285 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,409,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 318,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

