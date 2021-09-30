Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,110 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 252,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 592,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $514,000.

SLQD opened at $51.66 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

