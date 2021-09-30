Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,358 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,358 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.20 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

