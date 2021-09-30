Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $4 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $739,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

CF Industries stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

