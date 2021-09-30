Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 823,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,912,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.