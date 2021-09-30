Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam raised its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

