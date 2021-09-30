Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 245,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $201.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,973. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

