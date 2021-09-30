Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 3,548,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,986,326. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

