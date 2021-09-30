Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.64. 245,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

