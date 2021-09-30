Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.63 Million

Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $314.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.80 million and the lowest is $307.90 million. Bally’s posted sales of $116.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $14,996,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $6,117,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

