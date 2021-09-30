Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 112,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 76,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

