Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.31. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.