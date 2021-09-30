Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.
Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
