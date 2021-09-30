Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

