Bank of Montreal Can Has $103.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of American Electric Power worth $103,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

AEP stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

