Bank of Montreal Can Has $110.49 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $110,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $372.31 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $217.54 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.