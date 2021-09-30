Bank of Montreal Can Has $84.03 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,893 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 60,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Best Buy worth $84,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

