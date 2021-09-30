Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of Gartner worth $90,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $307.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

