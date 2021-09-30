Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 672,579 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PPL were worth $97,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

