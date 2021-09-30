Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,359 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of First American Financial worth $90,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

