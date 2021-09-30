Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.49 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,428,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $91,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

REG opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

