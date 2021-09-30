Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $95,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

