Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 153,840 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,399,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,599,000 after purchasing an additional 331,644 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 129,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

CFG stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

