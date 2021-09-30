Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

