Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.48 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

