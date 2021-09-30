Bank of Nova Scotia Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,795 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

