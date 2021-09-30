Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after acquiring an additional 142,241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

NYSE MSI opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

