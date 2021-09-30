Bank of Nova Scotia Has $23.26 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.90 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

