Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 220,000 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,232,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.