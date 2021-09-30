Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNIY shares. Barclays set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

