Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

